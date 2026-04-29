Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Prosperity Bancshares (PB) reported $367.62 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. EPS of $1.50 for the same period compares to $1.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $352.9 million, representing a surprise of +4.17%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.23%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent Basis) : 3.5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 3.5% compared to the 3.4% average estimate based on seven analysts. Efficiency Ratio : 59.2% compared to the 51.2% average estimate based on seven analysts.

: 59.2% compared to the 51.2% average estimate based on seven analysts. Net charge-offs to average loans : 0.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.1%.

: 0.7% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 0.1%. Average balance - Total interest-earning assets : $37.19 billion compared to the $36.19 billion average estimate based on six analysts.

: $37.19 billion compared to the $36.19 billion average estimate based on six analysts. Total nonperforming assets : $122.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.46 million.

: $122.11 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $160.46 million. Total nonperforming loans : $108.71 million compared to the $147.93 million average estimate based on three analysts.

: $108.71 million compared to the $147.93 million average estimate based on three analysts. Total Noninterest Income : $46.47 million compared to the $47.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts.

: $46.47 million compared to the $47.49 million average estimate based on seven analysts. Net Interest Income (Tax Equivalent Basis) : $321.73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $308.79 million.

: $321.73 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $308.79 million. Net Interest Income : $321.15 million compared to the $303.63 million average estimate based on four analysts.

: $321.15 million compared to the $303.63 million average estimate based on four analysts. Nonsufficient funds (NSF) fees : $10.87 million versus $10.09 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $10.87 million versus $10.09 million estimated by four analysts on average. Credit card, debit card and ATM card income : $9.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.63 million.

: $9.48 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $9.63 million. Bank owned life insurance income: $2.6 million compared to the $2.2 million average estimate based on four analysts.

Here is how Prosperity Bancshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Prosperity Bancshares here>>>

Shares of Prosperity Bancshares have returned +3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

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