Prosperity Bancshares (PB) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares said on April 19, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.55 per share ($2.20 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.55 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $61.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.60%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.74%, the lowest has been 1.89%, and the highest has been 4.27%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.97 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.38. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 741 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prosperity Bancshares. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 0.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PB is 0.26%, a decrease of 13.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.34% to 98,431K shares. The put/call ratio of PB is 4.51, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.15% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prosperity Bancshares is $75.77. The forecasts range from a low of $58.58 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents an increase of 24.15% from its latest reported closing price of $61.03.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Prosperity Bancshares is $1,365MM, an increase of 18.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $6.40.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Inscription Capital holds 10K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LBWAX - BrandywineGLOBAL - Diversified US Large Cap Value Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 11.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 9.46% over the last quarter.

LCIAX - Siit Large Cap Index Fund - holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing a decrease of 17.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PB by 9.11% over the last quarter.

Profunds - Profund Vp Mid-cap Value holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 17.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PB by 15.02% over the last quarter.

Panagora Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Prosperity Bancshares Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As of June 30, 2019, Prosperity Bancshares, Inc.® is a $22.4 billion Houston, Texas based regional financial holding company, formed in 1983. Operating under a community banking philosophy and seeking to develop broad customer relationships based on service convenience, Prosperity offers a variety of traditional loan and deposit products to its customers, which consist primarily of small and medium sized businesses and consumers. In addition to established banking products, Prosperity offers a complete line of financial services including Online & Mobile Banking, Investment Services, Small Business (SBA) and Commercial Loans, Mortgage Services, Retail Brokerage Services, Cash Management, as well as traditional consumer services.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.