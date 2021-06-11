Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that PB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.86, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PB was $74.86, representing a -9.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.02 and a 53.4% increase over the 52 week low of $48.80.

PB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.73. Zacks Investment Research reports PB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as .9%, compared to an industry average of 29.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (PB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 17.82% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PB at 3.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.