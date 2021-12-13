Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.52 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased PB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.12% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $73.66, the dividend yield is 2.82%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PB was $73.66, representing a -11.27% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.02 and a 14.38% increase over the 52 week low of $64.40.

PB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.72. Zacks Investment Research reports PB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 1.1%, compared to an industry average of 28%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the pb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

