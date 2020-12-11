Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (PB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.49 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.52% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $66.5, the dividend yield is 2.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PB was $66.5, representing a -11.59% decrease from the 52 week high of $75.22 and a 58.26% increase over the 52 week low of $42.02.

PB is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). PB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.21. Zacks Investment Research reports PB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 7.48%, compared to an industry average of -14.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PB as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (KBWR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWR with an increase of 30.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PB at 3.65%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.