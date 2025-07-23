Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Q2 Profit Climbs, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $135.16 million, or $1.42 per share. This compares with $111.60 million, or $1.17 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.9% to $392.76 million from $412.95 million last year.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $135.16 Mln. vs. $111.60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.42 vs. $1.17 last year. -Revenue: $392.76 Mln vs. $412.95 Mln last year.

