Prosperity Bancshares Inc. Announces Rise In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) revealed a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $137.55 million, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $127.28 million, or $1.34 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.5% to $273.43 million from $261.69 million last year.

Prosperity Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137.55 Mln. vs. $127.28 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.34 last year. -Revenue: $273.43 Mln vs. $261.69 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.