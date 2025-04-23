PROSPERITY BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $PB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES ($PB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, missing estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $306,680,000, missing estimates of $317,412,926 by $-10,732,926.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $PB stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $PB stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

NED S HOLMES has made 0 purchases and 128 sales selling 25,300 shares for an estimated $1,932,969 .

. H E JR TIMANUS (Chairman) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $346,000

HARRISON II STAFFORD sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,280

ROBERT H STEELHAMMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,820 shares for an estimated $233,288 .

. LEAH HENDERSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $91,564

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of PROSPERITY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.