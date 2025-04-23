PROSPERITY BANCSHARES Earnings Results: $PB Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROSPERITY BANCSHARES ($PB) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, missing estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $306,680,000, missing estimates of $317,412,926 by $-10,732,926.
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES Insider Trading Activity
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES insiders have traded $PB stock on the open market 133 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 133 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NED S HOLMES has made 0 purchases and 128 sales selling 25,300 shares for an estimated $1,932,969.
- H E JR TIMANUS (Chairman) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $346,000
- HARRISON II STAFFORD sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $320,280
- ROBERT H STEELHAMMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,820 shares for an estimated $233,288.
- LEAH HENDERSON sold 1,100 shares for an estimated $91,564
PROSPERITY BANCSHARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 173 institutional investors add shares of PROSPERITY BANCSHARES stock to their portfolio, and 152 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- STATE STREET CORP added 619,728 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,696,504
- NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC added 612,774 shares (+31.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,172,520
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 405,608 shares (+4.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,562,562
- NORTH REEF CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 387,670 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $29,210,934
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 243,504 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,348,026
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 228,636 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,227,722
- VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 223,355 shares (+25.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,940,846
