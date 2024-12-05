Prosperity Bancshares downgraded to Peer Perform from Outperform at Wolfe

Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache downgraded Prosperity Bancshares (PB) to Peer Perform from Outperform without a price target The firm stock’s valuation “appears stretched” given its low- to mid-teens return on tangible common equity outlook, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm believes Prosperity “lacks torque” relative to other higher return-generation banks.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on PB:
- Prosperity Bancshares price target raised to $76 from $75 at Barclays
- Prosperity Bancshares reports Q3 EPS $1.34, consensus $1.31
- PB Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?
- Prosperity Bancshares Revises CEO Employment Agreement Terms
- Prosperity Bancshares increases quarterly dividend 3.57% to 58c per share
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.