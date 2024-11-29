ProsperCap Announces Leadership Changes in Board

ProsperCap Corporation (SG:PPC) has released an update.

ProsperCap Corporation Limited has announced significant changes to its board, with Mr. Bunyong Visatemongkolchai stepping down and Mr. Teeranun Srihong being appointed as the new Independent Non-Executive Chairman. These changes, effective December 13, 2024, aim to strengthen the leadership and strategic direction of the company.

