News & Insights

Stocks

ProsperCap Announces Leadership Changes in Board

November 29, 2024 — 06:42 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

ProsperCap Corporation (SG:PPC) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

ProsperCap Corporation Limited has announced significant changes to its board, with Mr. Bunyong Visatemongkolchai stepping down and Mr. Teeranun Srihong being appointed as the new Independent Non-Executive Chairman. These changes, effective December 13, 2024, aim to strengthen the leadership and strategic direction of the company.

For further insights into SG:PPC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.