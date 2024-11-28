Prospera Energy’s Financial and Acquisition Developments

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. is set to close a $500,000 non-brokered unit offering to be used for production optimization and working capital. The company has also amended its promissory note with an increased principal and provided an update on its acquisition of additional working interests in several properties. These moves are subject to TSXV acceptance and reflect Prospera’s ongoing efforts to enhance its operational capabilities.

