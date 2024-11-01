Prospera Energy Restructures Board and Optimizes Production

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. is revamping its board with the appointment of Shubham Garg as the new Chairman, following Mel Clifford’s departure. The company is making significant strides in its restructuring process, focusing on optimizing production and diversifying its oil mix to boost profitability. With ongoing efforts to enhance production efficiency and reduce environmental impact, Prospera aims to achieve a balanced oil and gas portfolio.

