Prospera Energy Inc. Posts Strong Q1 2024 Results

Prospera Energy Inc. reports a robust start to 2024, with Q1 results showing a significant increase in production and sales revenue, alongside a notable decrease in operating expenses. The company witnessed a 158% rise in average gross sales and a 168% surge in sales revenue compared to Q1 2023. These improvements led to a positive shift in operating income and net cash flow, reflecting Prospera’s resilience and operational efficiency despite seasonal cold weather challenges.

