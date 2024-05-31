News & Insights

Prospera Energy Inc. Posts Strong Q1 2024 Results

May 31, 2024 — 03:12 am EDT

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. reports a robust start to 2024, with Q1 results showing a significant increase in production and sales revenue, alongside a notable decrease in operating expenses. The company witnessed a 158% rise in average gross sales and a 168% surge in sales revenue compared to Q1 2023. These improvements led to a positive shift in operating income and net cash flow, reflecting Prospera’s resilience and operational efficiency despite seasonal cold weather challenges.

