Prospera Energy Inc. Outlines Strategic Restructuring

Prospera Energy Inc. has undergone a significant restructuring since 2021 under the leadership of CEO Samuel David, focusing on stabilizing production and achieving profitability. The company’s strategic development plan involves optimizing operations, transitioning to horizontal wells, and implementing enhanced recovery methods. These efforts have been supported by capital raised through private placements, helping Prospera secure its financial footing.

