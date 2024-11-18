News & Insights

Prospera Energy Board Changes Announced

November 18, 2024 — 07:10 pm EST

Prospera Energy Inc (TSE:PEI) has released an update.

Prospera Energy Inc. has announced the immediate resignation of board members Jasdip Dhaliwal and Samuel David, citing personal reasons. The company acknowledged their valuable contributions as they transition out. Prospera Energy continues to focus on its core operations of exploring and developing oil and gas assets in Western Canada.

