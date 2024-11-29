News & Insights

Stocks

Prosper One International Unveils Board Composition

November 29, 2024 — 03:44 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited Class S (HK:1470) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Liu Guoqing. The company’s board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with members serving on various committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. This structure reflects the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance and strategic leadership.

For further insights into HK:1470 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.