Prosper One International Unveils Board Composition

Prosper One International Holdings Company Limited has announced the composition of its board of directors, led by Chairman and CEO Mr. Liu Guoqing. The company’s board includes both executive and independent non-executive directors, with members serving on various committees such as audit, remuneration, and nomination. This structure reflects the company’s commitment to robust corporate governance and strategic leadership.

