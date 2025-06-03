Prospects of Above-Normal US Temps Boost Nat-Gas Prices

July Nymex natural gas (NGN25) on Tuesday closed up by +0.028 (+0.76%).

July nat-gas prices on Tuesday added to Monday's sharp rally and settled higher on the prospects of hotter US weather boosting nat-gas demand from electricity providers to power increased air-conditioning usage. Forecaster Atmospheric G2 stated on Tuesday that temperatures are expected to be above normal across most of the central and eastern US for June 8-12.

Lower-48 state dry gas production Tuesday was 103.9 bcf/day (+1.7% y/y), according to BNEF. Lower-48 state gas demand Tuesday was 68.8 bcf/day (-2.7% y/y), according to BNEF. LNG net flows to US LNG export terminals Tuesday were 12.9 bcf/day (-12.9% w/w), according to BNEF.

A decline in US electricity output is negative for nat-gas demand from utility providers. The Edison Electric Institute reported last Thursday that total US (lower-48) electricity output in the week ended May 24 fell -4.4% y/y to 77,837 GWh (gigawatt hours), although US electricity output in the 52-week period ending May 24 rose +3.25% y/y to 4,249,859 GWh.

Last Thursday's weekly EIA report was bearish for nat-gas prices since nat-gas inventories for the week ended May 23 rose +101 bcf, right on expectations, but above the 5-year average build for this time of year of +98 bcf. As of May 23, nat-gas inventories were down -11.7% y/y and +3.9% above their 5-year seasonal average, signaling adequate nat-gas supplies. In Europe, gas storage was 49% full as of June 1, versus the 5-year seasonal average of 60% full for this time of year.

Baker Hughes reported last Friday that the number of active US nat-gas drilling rigs in the week ending May 30 rose +1 to 99 rigs, modestly above the 4-year low of 94 rigs posted on September 6, 2024. Active rigs have fallen since posting a 5-1/2 year high of 166 rigs in Sep 2022, up from the pandemic-era record low of 68 rigs posted in July 2020 (data since 1987).

