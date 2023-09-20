Prospective Home Buyers Face High Prices and Discrimination: Survey

High mortgage rates, steep home prices and limited inventory are keeping prospective home buyers from purchasing homes, according to reports from the National Association of Realtors. Some underrepresented home buyers also report racial discrimination as another barrier.

“Home buyers face the most difficult affordability conditions in nearly 40 years due to limited inventory and rising mortgage interest rates,” said Jessica Lautz, NAR deputy chief economist and vice president of research, in a news release. “The impact is exacerbated among first-time buyers who are more likely to be from underrepresented segments of the population.”

The NAR partnered with Morning Consult, a business intelligence company, to produce two reports: one that surveyed prospective homebuyers of different racial and ethnic backgrounds and another that focused on Realtors.

Home Buying Barriers by Race

The most common reason minority survey subjects said they were delaying a home purchase was that they were waiting for home prices to drop. Asian respondents were the most likely to say they were waiting on a home purchase for this reason, while nearly one-quarter of Hispanic and one-fifth of Black respondents said the same. White buyers cited home prices and interest rates at the same rate, 15%, for the reason they were delaying a home purchase.

Black Buyers

Black respondents were the most likely of any group to say the main reason they haven’t bought a house was difficulty saving for a down payment. Another 11% of Black buyers reported trouble getting approved for a loan due to credit issues, which is more than double for any other group in the survey. An NAR report in February 2021 found 10% of Black respondents had been rejected for a mortgage loan—2.5 times more than white respondents.

Hispanic Buyers

Hispanic respondents most often postponed their home purchase to wait for mortgage rates and prices to drop within their budget. Along with Black buyers, Hispanic buyers were also likely to struggle with down payments and loan approval due to credit issues.

White and Asian Buyers

According to the prospective buyer report, white and Asian respondents typically postponed their home purchase to wait for prices and mortgage rates to fall within their budget. Around 27% of Asian respondents reported waiting for prices to drop, which exceeded all other groups. For both white and Asian buyers, 15% said they were postponing their purchase for lower mortgage rates or budgetary reasons.

White and Asian buyers were also more likely to not require financing when purchasing a home, according to the Realtors report.

Racial Discrimination

According to the prospective buyer report, one in six buyers across all racial groups said that they experienced discrimination during their home buying process. More than half of Black (63%), Asian (60%) and Hispanic respondents (52%) said their discrimination was based on race, compared to 16% of white respondents.

Prospective buyers who reported discrimination said real estate agents discriminated by steering buyers away from or toward specific neighborhoods and by offering stricter requirements. Black respondents were more likely than the other surveyed groups to experience these forms of bias.

How Is the NAR Addressing Racial Discrimination?

To combat racial discrimination, the NAR offers resources and training to overcome bias and understand fair housing laws. Realtors can also participate in At Home With Diversity, a certification course that teaches agents how to serve diverse consumers.

