Prospect Ridge Unveils High-Grade Discoveries

Prospect Ridge Resources Corp. has announced the discovery of high-grade mineral showings on their Holy Grail property, including significant gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc samples at newly identified sites named Golden Bowl and Temple, as well as on Mount Garland and Wesach mountain. These findings underscore the area’s untapped geological potential, with CEO Michael Iverson expressing excitement over the summer 2023 exploration results. The company plans to begin drilling in summer 2024, building on these promising discoveries and the overall richness of the land package.

