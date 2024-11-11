Prospect Resources Seeks Quotation for New Securities

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Limited has announced the application for quotation of over one million ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, providing a potential new opportunity for investors looking to diversify their portfolios. This development follows the exercise of options or conversion of other convertible securities, signaling a strategic move for the company.

