Prospect Resources Ltd. Lists New Securities on ASX

Prospect Resources Ltd. has announced the quotation of 693,269 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange, effective November 5, 2024. This move comes as a result of options being exercised or convertible securities being converted, potentially impacting the company’s market presence and investor interest.

