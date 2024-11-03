News & Insights

Prospect Resources Expands Nyungu Copper Deposits

November 03, 2024 — 06:07 pm EST

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Limited has announced significant progress in its Phase 1 drilling at the Nyungu Central deposit within the Mumbezhi Copper Project in Zambia, uncovering substantial copper mineralization. The ongoing drilling, supported by recent equity raising, aims to extend the mineralized footprint and is expected to lead to an initial Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2025. This development underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its copper assets in the Central African Copperbelt region.

