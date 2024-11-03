Prospect Resources Expands Nyungu Copper Deposits

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Limited has announced significant progress in its Phase 1 drilling at the Nyungu Central deposit within the Mumbezhi Copper Project in Zambia, uncovering substantial copper mineralization. The ongoing drilling, supported by recent equity raising, aims to extend the mineralized footprint and is expected to lead to an initial Mineral Resource estimate in Q1 2025. This development underscores the company’s commitment to expanding its copper assets in the Central African Copperbelt region.

For further insights into AU:PSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.