Prospect Resources Expands Copper Project Holdings

Prospect Resources Limited has issued new shares to Global Development Corporation Consulting Zambia Limited as part of its acquisition of an 85% interest in the Mumbezhi Copper Project. The total number of shares to be quoted on the ASX is 7,014,590 under the ticker PSC, with the issue date set for May 31, 2024. This move is part of the company’s expansion in the copper industry and reflects a strategic growth effort.

