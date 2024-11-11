News & Insights

Prospect Resources Director Increases Shareholding

November 11, 2024 — 08:02 pm EST

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Samuel Hosack. Through the conversion of performance rights, Hosack has acquired an additional 1,058,269 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his indirect interest in the company. This move indicates a potential vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

