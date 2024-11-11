Prospect Resources Director Increases Shareholding

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd. has announced a change in the shareholding of its director, Samuel Hosack. Through the conversion of performance rights, Hosack has acquired an additional 1,058,269 fully paid ordinary shares, increasing his indirect interest in the company. This move indicates a potential vote of confidence in the company’s prospects.

For further insights into AU:PSC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.