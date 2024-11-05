Prospect Resources Director Increases Share Holdings

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Ian Goldberg, a director at Prospect Resources Ltd, has increased his holdings by acquiring 693,269 shares through conversion of performance rights and purchasing 135,000 shares on the market. This move reflects Goldberg’s growing interest in the company, potentially signaling confidence in its future performance.

