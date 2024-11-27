News & Insights

Prospect Resources: Director Change and Shareholdings Update

November 27, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

Prospect Resources Ltd. (AU:PSC) has released an update.

Prospect Resources Ltd. announces the cessation of Zivanayi (Zed) Rusike as a director, effective November 26, 2024. Rusike holds 3,040,374 ordinary fully paid shares and 1,000,000 unlisted options exercisable at $0.15. This change might interest those monitoring leadership shifts and their potential impact on the company’s stock performance.

