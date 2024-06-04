Prospect Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $16.48 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.73% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . As of last close, PSEC.PRA was trading at a 32.68% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 9.96% in the "Financial" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for PSEC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Tuesday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSEC) are up about 0.7%.

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