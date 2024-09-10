Prospect Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 7% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for PSEC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Tuesday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) is currently off about 0.7% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSEC) are off about 0.8%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: Large Caps By Top Market Capitalization
RJF MACD
Institutional Holders of SNFI
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.