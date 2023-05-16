Prospect Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 9% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $14.86 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.28% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSEC.PRA was trading at a 39.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 17.77% in the "Financial" category.
Below is a dividend history chart for PSEC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) is currently down about 1.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSEC) are up about 0.6%.
