Prospect Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $15.30 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 7.09% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSEC.PRA was trading at a 36.24% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 14.36% in the "Financial" category.
The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC.PRA shares, versus PSEC:
Below is a dividend history chart for PSEC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) is currently off about 3.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSEC) are off about 1.6%.
