PSEC.PRA

Prospect Capital's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

August 14, 2023 — 03:26 pm EDT

In trading on Monday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.3375), with shares changing hands as low as $15.50 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.94% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, PSEC.PRA was trading at a 36.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 13.78% in the "Financial" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC.PRA shares, versus PSEC:

Below is a dividend history chart for PSEC.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Prospect Capital Corporation's 5.35% Series A Cumulative Preferred Stock (Symbol: PSEC.PRA) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: PSEC) are off about 0.1%.

