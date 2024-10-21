News & Insights

Prospect Capital upsizes preferred stock offering to $2.25B

October 21, 2024 — 07:25 am EDT

Prospect Capital (PSEC) announced an upsize to Prospect’s preferred stock offering with Preferred Capital Securities. The Offering has seen strong demand from the private wealth, institutional, and Registered Investment Advisor channels, with $1.8 billion in aggregate liquidation preference issuances since the initial closing in the quarter ending December 31, 2020. PCS is a securities broker dealer and the dealer manager for the ongoing offering of the Series A4 and M4 Preferred Stock. PCS has raised $5.0 billion of capital since its formation in 2011.

