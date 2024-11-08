Prospect Capital Shifts Focus to Secured Loans

The latest announcement is out from Prospect Capital ( (PSEC) ).
Prospect Capital Corporation has announced its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending September 30, 2024, highlighting a strategic shift towards first lien senior secured loans and away from CLO equity and real estate investments. This transition aims to stabilize income streams, with interest income now constituting 94% of total income. Despite the reduced emphasis on CLO equity, the company continues to see these investments as valuable. Prospect Capital is also focused on enhancing shareholder value through strategic middle-market investments, which offer higher yields and potential equity upside, supported by efficient-cost financing.
