Prospect Capital Q2 Net Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) Monday reported second-quarter net loss of $11.2 million or $0.03 per share, narrower than $67.4 million or $0.18 per share reported last year.

Net investment income for the quarter dropped to $67.9 million or $0.18 per share from $80.8 million or $0.22 per share last year.

Net asset value per share decreased by $0.21 to $8.66 during the December 2019 quarter.

