Prospect Capital (PSEC) Stock Moves -0.15%: What You Should Know

Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed the most recent trading day at $6.78, moving -0.15% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.25% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.24%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.88%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had lost 6.86% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Finance sector's loss of 7.07% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 1.48% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Prospect Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.24 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9.09%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $225.04 million, up 24.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.93 per share and revenue of $871.86 million, which would represent changes of +14.81% and +22.64%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prospect Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

In terms of valuation, Prospect Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.3. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.58.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC)

