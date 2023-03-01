Prospect Capital (PSEC) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Prospect Capital Corporation (Symbol: PSEC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $7.36, changing hands as low as $7.33 per share. Prospect Capital Corporation shares are currently trading off about 0.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of PSEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PSEC's low point in its 52 week range is $6.09 per share, with $8.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.36.
