Prospect Capital (PSEC) Q4 Earnings Meet Estimates, Costs Down

Prospect Capital Corporation’s PSEC fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 (ended Jun 30) net investment income per share of 16 cents was in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 15.8% year over year.



Results benefited from a fall in operating expenses and decent origination volume. However, lower revenues and a decline in the value of the company’s investment portfolio were the undermining factors.



Net investment income for the quarter was $58.3 million, down 16.3% from the prior-year quarter.



For fiscal 2020, net investment income was $265.7 million or 72 cents per share, down from $312.9 million or 85 cents per share in fiscal 2019.

Total Investment Income & Expenses Decline

Total investment income for the reported quarter was $145.2 million, down 11.6% year over year. The fall was mainly due to lower dividend income and interest income. Nonetheless, the figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $141.1 million.



Total investment income for fiscal 2020 declined 11.4% year over year to $623.5 million. However, it beat the consensus estimate of $619.4 million.



Total operating expenses for the quarter were $87 million, down 8.2% year over year.

Total Portfolio Value & Originations

The fair value of Prospect Capital’s total investment portfolio was $5.23 billion as of Jun 30, 2020, down 7.5% year over year.



In the reported quarter, the company originated $36.6 million in new and follow-on investments.

Balance Sheet

As of Jun 30, 2020, Prospect Capital’s net asset value was $8.18 per share compared with $9.01 on Jun 30, 2019. Further, the company had $3.77 billion of unencumbered assets as of the same date.



At the end of the reported quarter, net of cash debt to equity ratio was 69.6%, down from 70.0% as of Jun 30, 2019.

Our Take

Prospect Capital’s loan origination activity continues to be on track. Itstrategically deploys capital, while maintaining a balanced and diversified approach across various industries and sectors.

Currently, Prospect Capital carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Finance Stocks

Hercules Capital Inc.’s HTGC second-quarter 2020 (ended June 30) net investment income of 32 cents per share lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. The bottom line declined 11.1% from the year-ago reported figure.



Ares Capital Corporation’s ARCC second-quarter 2020 core earnings of 39 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by a penny. However, the bottom line declined 20.4% year over year.



Victory Capital Holdings VCTR reported second-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 89 cents per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents. Also, the reported figure compared favorably with 38 cents reported in the prior-year quarter.

