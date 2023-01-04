Prospect Capital (PSEC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $7.09, marking a +0.85% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.75% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.4%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had lost 2.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, Prospect Capital is projected to report earnings of $0.26 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 18.18%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.

PSEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Prospect Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Prospect Capital currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 10.98, which means Prospect Capital is trading at a discount to the group.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 163, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

