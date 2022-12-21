Prospect Capital (PSEC) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $7.08 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.49%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.6%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.06%.

Heading into today, shares of the business development company had lost 8.53% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 3.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.

PSEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 5.21% higher. Prospect Capital is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, Prospect Capital is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.01. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.87.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow PSEC in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.