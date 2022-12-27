Prospect Capital (PSEC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $7.09, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.41% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.67%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the business development company had lost 6.28% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 3.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.4% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.26, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $226.22 million, up 28.99% from the year-ago period.

PSEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $898.11 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +24.69% and +26.33%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prospect Capital currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Prospect Capital's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.94.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 40, putting it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

