Prospect Capital (PSEC) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Prospect Capital (PSEC) closed at $7.19, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.74%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Coming into today, shares of the business development company had gained 11.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 3.51%, while the S&P 500 gained 4.58%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Prospect Capital as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.20, down 4.76% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $195.6 million, up 15.42% from the prior-year quarter.

PSEC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.96 per share and revenue of $855.03 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +18.52% and +20.27%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Prospect Capital should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Prospect Capital is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Prospect Capital is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.48.

The Financial - Investment Management industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



