Prospect Capital (PSEC) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Prospect Capital said on May 9, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 25, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 21, 2023.

At the current share price of $6.26 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 11.25%, the lowest has been 7.88%, and the highest has been 19.05%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.11 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.12 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 269 funds or institutions reporting positions in Prospect Capital. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 7.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSEC is 0.11%, a decrease of 31.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.03% to 35,446K shares. The put/call ratio of PSEC is 2.41, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.38% Downside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Prospect Capital is 5.86. The forecasts range from a low of 5.81 to a high of $6.04. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.38% from its latest reported closing price of 6.26.

The projected annual revenue for Prospect Capital is 916MM, an increase of 17.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 3,740K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,385K shares, representing an increase of 9.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 3.04% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 3,423K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,235K shares, representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 2.75% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 2,625K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,515K shares, representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 15.59% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 1,767K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing a decrease of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSEC by 0.72% over the last quarter.

Y.D. More Investments holds 1,273K shares.

Prospect Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company that focuses on lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect's investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

