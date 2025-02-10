PROSPECT CAPITAL Earnings Results: $PSEC Reports Quarterly Earnings

PROSPECT CAPITAL ($PSEC) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported earnings of $0.20 per share, beating estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $185,470,000, missing estimates of $193,466,460 by $-7,996,460.

PROSPECT CAPITAL Insider Trading Activity

PROSPECT CAPITAL insiders have traded $PSEC stock on the open market 41 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 41 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F BARRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 15 purchases buying 11,080,637 shares for an estimated $52,146,985 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. M GRIER ELIASEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 23 purchases buying 515,000 shares for an estimated $2,487,395 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DASK KRISTIN LEA VAN (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $65,208 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. EUGENE S STARK purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $13,750

PROSPECT CAPITAL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 109 institutional investors add shares of PROSPECT CAPITAL stock to their portfolio, and 104 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

