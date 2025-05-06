Prospect Capital Corporation to Release Fiscal Q2 2025 Results and Host Conference Call on May 9, 2025

Prospect Capital Corporation will announce Q1 2025 results on May 8, 2025, followed by a conference call on May 9.

Prospect Capital Corporation announced that it will file its Form 10-Q report with the SEC, detailing financial results for the fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2025, on May 8, 2025. This date will also see the issuance of its earnings press release after market close. A conference call for stakeholders is scheduled for May 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time, with dial-in and replay information provided. The call can also be accessed via a live webcast on the company's website. Prospect specializes in lending to and investing in private businesses, aiming for income generation and long-term capital appreciation. The press release includes cautions about forward-looking statements, indicating that future performance can vary significantly.

Potential Positives

Prospect Capital Corporation is scheduled to file its Form 10-Q report for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025, demonstrating its commitment to timely financial reporting.

The expected earnings press release and accompanying conference call provide transparency and insights into the company's financial performance and strategy, which can enhance investor confidence.

The conference call allows stakeholders to engage directly with company leadership, fostering a better understanding of the company's performance and future outlook.

Potential Negatives

There is a potential concern regarding the delayed filing of its Form 10-Q report, which might indicate issues with timely financial reporting or operational challenges.



The company includes a caution about forward-looking statements that suggests uncertainty in future performance, which could lead to a lack of investor confidence.

FAQ

When will Prospect Capital Corporation file its Form 10-Q report?

Prospect Capital Corporation expects to file its Form 10-Q report on May 8, 2025, after market close.

What time will the earnings press release be issued?

The earnings press release will be issued on May 8, 2025, after the markets close.

How can I join the conference call?

To join the conference call, dial 888-338-7333 on May 9, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

Where can I listen to the conference call replay?

You can listen to the conference call replay by calling 877-344-7529 and using passcode 7141044.

What is Prospect Capital Corporation's primary investment objective?

Prospect's primary investment objective is to generate current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.

$PSEC insiders have traded $PSEC stock on the open market 35 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 35 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PSEC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN F BARRY (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 18 purchases buying 10,883,173 shares for an estimated $48,452,647 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. M GRIER ELIASEK (Chief Operating Officer) has made 12 purchases buying 465,000 shares for an estimated $2,221,808 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM GREMP has made 3 purchases buying 20,000 shares for an estimated $85,799 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. DASK KRISTIN LEA VAN (CFO, TREASURER, SECRETARY, CCO) has made 2 purchases buying 15,200 shares for an estimated $65,208 and 0 sales.

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of $PSEC stock to their portfolio, and 93 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NEW YORK, May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ: PSEC) (the “Company” or “Prospect”) today announced it expects to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission its report on Form 10-Q containing results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025 on Thursday, May 8, 2025. The Company also expects to issue its earnings press release on Thursday, May 8, 2025, after the close of the markets.





The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 9, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call dial-in number will be 888-338-7333. A recording of the conference call will be available for approximately 30 days. To hear a replay, call 877-344-7529 and use passcode 7141044.





The conference call will also be available via a live listen-only webcast on the Company’s website,



www.prospectstreet.com



. Please allow extra time prior to the call to visit the site and download any necessary software that may be needed to listen to the Internet broadcast.







About Prospect Capital Corporation







Prospect is a business development company lending to and investing in private businesses. Prospect’s investment objective is to generate both current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments.





Prospect has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Prospect has elected to be treated as a regulated investment company under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986.







Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, whose safe harbor for forward-looking statements does not apply to business development companies. Any such statements, other than statements of historical fact, are highly likely to be affected by other unknowable future events and conditions, including elements of the future that are or are not under our control, and that we may or may not have considered; accordingly, such statements cannot be guarantees or assurances of any aspect of future performance. Actual developments and results are highly likely to vary materially from any forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the time when made, and we undertake no obligation to update any such statement now or in the future.





For additional information, contact:





Grier Eliasek, President and Chief Operating Officer







grier@prospectcap.com







Telephone (212) 448-0702



