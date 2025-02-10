Prospect Capital Corporation Q2 Loss Decreases

(RTTNews) - Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) revealed Loss for second quarter of -$30.99 million

The company's bottom line totaled -$30.99 million, or -$0.07 per share. This compares with -$51.44 million, or -$0.13 per share, last year.

Prospect Capital Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

