Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 22, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 38th quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $5.05, the dividend yield is 14.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $5.05, representing a -25.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.75 and a 37.41% increase over the 52 week low of $3.68.

PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.05. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -1.39%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 17.14% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 5.11%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.