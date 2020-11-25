Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2020

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 41st quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $5.43, representing a -19.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.75 and a 47.76% increase over the 52 week low of $3.68.

PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.35. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -8.33%, compared to an industry average of -5.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSEC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 19.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 4.6%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.