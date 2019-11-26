Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 27, 2019

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 27, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 29th quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $6.54, representing a -6.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.98 and a 14.74% increase over the 52 week low of $5.70.

PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -15.29%, compared to an industry average of -1.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSEC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC)

ProShares Trust (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 1.49% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 6.11%.

