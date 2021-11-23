Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 24, 2021

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 24, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 53rd quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $8.95, representing a -3.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.25 and a 69.19% increase over the 52 week low of $5.29.

PSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.59. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 5.48%, compared to an industry average of 14.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the psec Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

ProShares Global Listed Private Equity ETF (PEX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 2.6% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 5.68%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.