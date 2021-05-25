Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 26, 2021

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.06 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased PSEC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 48th quarter that PSEC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.33, the dividend yield is 8.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of PSEC was $8.33, representing a -0.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.35 and a 78.37% increase over the 52 week low of $4.67.

PSEC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) and Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC). PSEC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports PSEC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.17%, compared to an industry average of 12.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the PSEC Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to PSEC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have PSEC as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is BIZD with an increase of 24.26% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of PSEC at 5.28%.

